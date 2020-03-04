Acquisition
Brooks Macdonald announces senior management changes ahead of Cornelian merger
Cornelian CIO among new appointments
Merian North American Equity placed under review by interactive investor
Following acquisition news
interactive investor agrees to acquire The Share Centre
Creates 'group of greater scale'
Rathbones to buy personal injury business from Barclays Wealth
Growing specialist proposition
Brooks Macdonald snaps up Cornelian AM for £39m
Brooks announces £30m placing to finance deal
Liontrust completes Neptune acquisition
iNED appointment also confirmed
Charles Stanley buys Leeds-based Middleton Croft
All managers will move to Charles Stanley
Harwood announces £1.4m double acquisition
Completes third purchase
SLA confirms ongoing acquisition of Grant Thornton advisory arm
34 financial planners to join 1825
SLA to acquire Grant Thornton advice arm - reports
Sky News reports £30m price tag
Update: Canaccord Genuity completes £28m Thomas Miller WM acquisition
Deal announced in March
Brewin Dolphin buys Bath-based IFA Epoch Wealth Management
Undisclosed fee and AUA
SLA's 1825 expands into Northern Ireland with seventh acquisition
Brings four financial planners to firm
Update: CMA to investigate takeover bid for Provident Financial
Non-Standard Finance
Aberdeen Standard boosts Asia property offering with acquisition
Adding $900m in real estate assets
Mattioli Woods acquires Midlands financial planning firm for £4m
£120m assets under advice
Natixis IM acquires stake in US asset manager
24.9% stake
Rathbones in talks to acquire Scottish investment manager Speirs & Jeffrey
Responds to press speculation
Harwood WM buys AE Financial Services for up to £4.6m
Adds £130m assets under influence
Franklin Templeton acquires Sandy Nairn's Edinburgh Partners
Nairn returning to Franklin Templeton
Wealth Club acquires execution-only broker Clubfinance
Assets under influence up to £435m
AFH acquires Hertfordshire IFA for up to £631,000
Third deal of its financial year
SKAGEN Funds acquired by Nordic pensions firm
Bought by Storebrand
