Standard Life
The Big Question: What would investors like to see from the Chancellor's Budget on 11 March?
First Budget following Tories' landslide election win
Nordea opens up responsible investment funds to UK investors
Six specialist solutions made available
Martin Gilbert to retire from Standard Life Aberdeen in 2020
Will not seek re-election at May AGM
Revealed: The final nominees for this year's Investment Company of the Year Awards
Ceremony takes place on Wednesday 20 November
Majedie appoints ASI's ESG head as responsible capitalism chief
ASI's Cindy Rose joins firm
Is SLA share price rise justified?
Observations from Procensus
SVM Asset Management boosts board with double appointment
Non-executive directors
Morningstar IM launches ESG managed portfolios
Five multi-asset portfolios
Is it time to revisit structured products?
Following years of strong returns
SLA tribunal triumph over Lloyds termination of £109bn mandate
Lloyds 'not entitled' to give notice
Saracen FM hires ex-Ignis manager to strengthen UK equity outfit
David Clark returns to fund management
SL's Elevate price chops will 'challenge established players'
'Pinning its colours to the mast'
David Ferguson: Five key trends facing the UK platform market in 2019
Who pays for platforms?
Which funds didn't make HL's new Wealth 50?
Replaces Wealth 150
Institutional investors call for change of leadership at SLA
According to Procensus survey
The firms that will thrive as Brexit unfolds
UK markets have become increasingly volatile, as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looms ever larger.
Quilter appoints former Standard Life UK chief as director
Retired from Standard Life in 2017
Adviser platform tech provider FNZ up for sale - reports
Worth 'up to £2bn'
Update: Goldman Sachs AM becomes fourth bidder for Lloyds contract
Previously managed by Standard Life Aberdeen
Standard Life Wealth brings MPS service onto platforms
Will be rebranded following Aberdeen merger
Need to know: Are you GDPR ready?
25 May 2018 deadline
BlackRock, JPMAM and Standard Life Aberdeen sign up for new 30% Club diversity push
Global asset managers with £10.5trn AUM
Jupiter's £5bn European fund is most searched fund on FE Analytics in 2017
SLI GARS falls out of top three for first time since 2011
AIC: Trust managers highlight their biggest concerns for 2018
Fund manager poll by the AIC