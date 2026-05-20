Impax Asset Management revenue and AUM fall despite performance

Impax AM recorded revenue of £58.8m in the half-year, down from £76.5m and £65.4m in H1 2025 and H2 2025, respectively.

According to its results today (20 May), Impax AM also recorded revenue of £58.8m in the half-year, down from £76.5m and £65.4m in H1 2025 and H2 2025, respectively.

Former HSBC AM UK CEO Stuart White joins Impax AM

The firm recorded adjusted operating profit of £11.3m, 45% down from the £20.5m at this point last year.

Investment performance was "stronger", as 70% of AUM outperformed benchmarks in 2026, as of 30 April. The performance was attributed to "market broadening and our portfolio managers' stock selection".

In the second half of the year, the firm expects to lose around 30 staff, or 11% of its workforce, through redundancies and not filling open vacancies.

Ian Simm, chief executive of Impax AM, said: "In response to current market dynamics, we aim to further improve net flows and remain firmly focused on increasing our operational efficiency, while continuing to invest selectively in areas where we see the greatest long-term opportunity.

"In this context, we are broadening our product offering across actively managed listed equities, systematic equities, fixed income and private markets."

Impax AM cuts 45 jobs as AUM drops by £11.1bn

Jens Ehrenberg, co-head of financials at Cavendish, expected "weaker revenues" in the second half of the year considering "relatively lower AUM base and our expectations for further outflows".

Described as a "difficult period for the company" by Rae Maile, equity research analyst at Peel Hunt, he added that "the company remains alive to the full range of possible business and market developments and, should further action on costs be required, we have no doubt that the company will act".