Franklin Templeton launches enhanced indexing equity fund range for UK investors

Four funds launched

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Franklin Templeton has introduced a range of enhanced indexing funds to the UK market, combining factor-based investing with a ‘conviction’ signal derived from its fundamental managers.

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