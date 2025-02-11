Former Whitmore fund rejoins Square Mile Academy under Savvides

Square Mile has reinstated the Jupiter UK Dynamic Equity mandate into its Academy of Funds as Alex Savvides beds into his tenure at the firm.
The fund - formerly the UK Special Situations mandate - was taken over by Savvdies last year as long-term manager Ben Whitmore exited the firm to set up his own boutique. Savvides takes over £1bn smaller mandate from Whitmore as investors flee funds Square Mile stripped the fund of its ‘AAA' rating back November after it was confirmed that Whitmore and his colleague Dermot Murphy – who was also leaving - would have no further involvement with the mandate. The previous rating was based on Whitmore and Murphy's expertise, according to Square Mile, but now that Savvides has taken ove...
