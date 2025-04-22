Blue Whale ditches Meta and adds to Nvidia in market turmoil

Also trims Nintendo position

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

The Blue Whale Growth fund has sold out of Meta based on the view digital advertising will struggle in a global economic slowdown triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Meta was a top ten holding in the £1.1bn high conviction portfolio in October 2024. In a portfolio update in response to the recent market turmoil, Blue Whale chief investment officer and fund manager Stephen Yiu said: "We have exited our position in Meta. While we continue to be encouraged by the company's investment in AI, its entire profitability is derived from digital advertising, a sector we believe will come under pressure in the event of a global economic slowdown. Given the heightened risks, we deemed it prudent to step aside for now." Deep Dive: Investors waiting for next bi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

IMF slashes world growth forecasts as global economic system enters 'new era'

Nomura buys Macquarie's US and European asset management business

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Former Whitmore fund rejoins Square Mile Academy under Savvides
Unit trusts/OEICs

Former Whitmore fund rejoins Square Mile Academy under Savvides

Two multi-asset funds lose rating

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 11 February 2025 • 2 min read
Value fund houses rake in 5-star Crown ratings in FE fundinfo rebalancing
Unit trusts/OEICs

Value fund houses rake in 5-star Crown ratings in FE fundinfo rebalancing

Seven Artemis funds gain ratings

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 30 January 2025 • 1 min read
Carlyle brings new private equity offering to non-US investors
Unit trusts/OEICs

Carlyle brings new private equity offering to non-US investors

Primary and secondary investments

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 24 June 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot