Blue Whale ditches Meta and adds to Nvidia in market turmoil

The Blue Whale Growth fund has sold out of Meta based on the view digital advertising will struggle in a global economic slowdown triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policy.
Meta was a top ten holding in the £1.1bn high conviction portfolio in October 2024. In a portfolio update in response to the recent market turmoil, Blue Whale chief investment officer and fund manager Stephen Yiu said: "We have exited our position in Meta. While we continue to be encouraged by the company's investment in AI, its entire profitability is derived from digital advertising, a sector we believe will come under pressure in the event of a global economic slowdown. Given the heightened risks, we deemed it prudent to step aside for now." Deep Dive: Investors waiting for next bi...
