SJP appoints Acadian as investment adviser in £13bn Global Equity fund revamp

Fund renamed

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

St James’s Place (SJP) has unveiled a series of changes to its £13bn Global Equity fund and appointed Acadian Asset Management as its investment adviser.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Markets to 'muddle through' as Trump reignites tariff tensions

TPE launches first asset on London Stock Exchange's Private Securities Market

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

SJP appoints Acadian as investment adviser in £13bn Global Equity fund revamp
Unit trusts/OEICs

SJP appoints Acadian as investment adviser in £13bn Global Equity fund revamp

Fund renamed

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 23 February 2026 • 2 min read
Blue Whale ditches Meta and adds to Nvidia in market turmoil
Unit trusts/OEICs

Blue Whale ditches Meta and adds to Nvidia in market turmoil

Also trims Nintendo position

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 22 April 2025 • 2 min read
Former Whitmore fund rejoins Square Mile Academy under Savvides
Unit trusts/OEICs

Former Whitmore fund rejoins Square Mile Academy under Savvides

Two multi-asset funds lose rating

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 11 February 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot