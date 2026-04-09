European ETF flows hit the brakes in March amid Middle East conflict

Attracted €9.4bn

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

European exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded commodities (ETC) flows suffered a sharp decline in March, with investors sitting on the sidelines amid market volatility.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

JPMAM's Simon Crinage and Simon Elliott on consolidation and 'green shoots' of recovery

VCTs raise £918m in 2025/26 ahead of upfront income tax relief cut

Trustpilot