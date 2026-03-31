Natixis IM: Clients are demanding more private asset exposure

Thought Leadership Summit 2026

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Global financial institution Natixis Investment Managers has held its annual Thought Leadership Summit in Paris, with a particular focus on the rise of private assets.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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