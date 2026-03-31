Trading 212 offers EWI shareholders tender participation after pressure from industry

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Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

Trading 212 has offered shareholders of Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI) the chance to take part in the upcoming tender event after confusion over whether it would or not.

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