Deep Dive: Bitcoin's improving volatility profile fails to win over managers

Stability not the key issue

Maria Nicholls
clock • 4 min read

Recent data has suggested bitcoin is maturing, but managers remain uncertain on whether it has a place in retail portfolios.

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Maria Nicholls
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