Ashmore Group lands $1bn inflow via partnership with Japan Post Insurance

JPI gains 2.9% of Ashmore

clock • 1 min read

Ashmore Group has agreed a strategic partnership with Japan Post Insurance (JPI) to capitalise on emerging markets.

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