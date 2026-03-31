Saba sets out liquidity proposals for Edinburgh Worldwide

If new board elected

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Saba Capital Management has set out a series of proposals to offer liquidity to shareholders in Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI).

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Cristian Angeloni
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