EWI board accuses Saba of misleading shareholders over liquidity proposals

'Lack of credibility'

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The board of Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI) has accused its largest shareholder, Saba Capital Management, of issuing a statement seemingly designed to “confuse and mislead shareholders” in relation to its recommended liquidity options.

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