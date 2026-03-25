Quintet appoints Bainbridge partner Lars Kalbreier as group CIO

Over 20 years' experience

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Quintet Private Bank’s board of directors has selected Lars Kalbreier as group chief investment officer and member of the authorised management committee.

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