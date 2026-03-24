RBC BlueBay unveils its first Japanese fixed income fund

To capitalise on ‘inflection point’

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

RBC BlueBay Asset Management has launched its first Japanese fixed income fund, 20 years after first entering the market.

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