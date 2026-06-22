Winners gallery: Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2026

Investment Week was pleased to honour the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2026 at a special ceremony at the Marriott Grosvenor Hotel in London on 18 June, hosted by Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.
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