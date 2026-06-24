Musk 'most obvious risk' following SpaceX's lowest possible ESG rating

MSCI CCC ESG rating

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

SpaceX represents a “fascinating case study” for sustainable investors as it sits between genuine ambition and some very real ESG concerns, with founder Elon Musk the central point of contention, according to industry heads.

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Michael Nelson
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