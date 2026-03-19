ECB holds rates as Middle East conflict brews inflation uncertainty

Financial conditions have 'tightened'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to hold interest rates at 2% today (19 March) for the fifth meeting in a row.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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