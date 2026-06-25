Climate risks 'no longer peripheral' to inflation and monetary policy

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Climate-related risks are “no longer peripheral” to inflation and macroeconomic stability, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has warned.

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