UK IPO market caught in 'vicious circle' with Brexit a contributing factor

'Structurally bad'

clock • 6 min read

Ten years ago, the UK woke up to news that Britain had voted to leave the EU. Since then, momentum in the UK’s IPO market has plummeted and investor sentiment has soured.

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