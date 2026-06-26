AEW UK REIT searching for 'appropriate growth' as NAV falls over the year

42 quarters of dividends

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

AEW UK REIT (AEWU) recorded a net asset value (NAV) of £172m as of 31 March 2026, down 1.4% from £174.4m in 2025.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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