CACEIS agrees to voluntary £31.7m payment as firm censured by FCA

Formerly Vertus Asset Management

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Asset servicing bank CACEIS UK has been censured by the Financial Conduct Authority and will make a £31.7m voluntary payment to WealthTek clients for failing to act on information that left clients exposed to the risk of financial crime.

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