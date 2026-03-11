Reeves warns 'unwise to speculate' on Iran conflict's impact on UK economy

Treasury Committee hearing

Michael Nelson
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said it is “unwise to speculate” on what the impact of the US-Israel conflict with Iran would be on the UK economy, although it was “certainly not good” to have trade disrupted.

