Baillie Gifford funds exit Trainline position as nationalisation comes down the tracks

Ocado position also sold

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Two Baillie Gifford (BG) funds have sold positions in UK train ticket giant Trainline due to concerns about the company’s long-term growth prospects amid expectations of increased railway nationalisation.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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