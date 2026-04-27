More than one third of UK Janus Henderson funds red flagged for performance

Assessment of Value report

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Janus Henderson has red flagged over a third of its UK funds for performance issues.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Baillie Gifford funds exit Trainline position as nationalisation comes down the tracks

FCA cracks down on finfluencers with 120 takedown requests

More on Asset Managers

More than one third of UK Janus Henderson funds red flagged for performance
Asset Managers

More than one third of UK Janus Henderson funds red flagged for performance

Assessment of Value report

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 April 2026 • 2 min read
Liontrust records £800m outflows in Q1 2026
Asset Managers

Liontrust records £800m outflows in Q1 2026

AUMA dropped

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 22 April 2026 • 1 min read
Jupiter shares rise as it books £1.5bn inflows and receives upgrade
Asset Managers

Jupiter shares rise as it books £1.5bn inflows and receives upgrade

AUM surges 27%

Alex Sebastian
clock 21 April 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot