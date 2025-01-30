Value fund houses rake in 5-star Crown ratings in FE fundinfo rebalancing

At Artemis, seven of the 22 funds were awarded 5-star Crown ratings, up from five at the last rebalancing six months ago, and at Invesco 14 of the 48 funds achieved 5-Crown ratings, up from ten in July 2024. Both firms were recognised for the "impressive" rebound in their fund performance compared to three years ago. M&G and Lazard funds lose FEfundinfo 5-Crown Rating While Invesco topped the list for having the most 5-star Crown-rated funds in absolute terms, Man Group has the highest proportion of 5 star Crown-rated funds, with five of the 12 funds receiving the top rating. ...