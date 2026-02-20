TPE launches first asset on London Stock Exchange's Private Securities Market

Shares in Oxford Science Enterprises

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The first asset has been launched on the London Stock Exchange’s Private Securities Market (PSM) under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES) framework.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Chrysalis Investments board eyes investment policy change as manager airs concerns

Potential SpaceX IPO a 'structural turning point' for the space economy

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: US GDP plummets to 1.4% in Q4 2025
Markets

Market Movers blog: US GDP plummets to 1.4% in Q4 2025

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 20 February 2026 • 1 min read
TPE launches first asset on London Stock Exchange's Private Securities Market
Markets

TPE launches first asset on London Stock Exchange's Private Securities Market

Shares in Oxford Science Enterprises

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 20 February 2026 • 2 min read
Morningstar: Two thirds of active funds underperforming due to high concentration
Markets

Morningstar: Two thirds of active funds underperforming due to high concentration

High fees also a factor

Alex Sebastian
clock 19 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot