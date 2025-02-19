Mercer inks agreement to acquire SECOR Asset Management

The terms of the transaction – which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and client consents – were not disclosed.

SECOR was founded in 2010 by Tony Kao, Ray Iwanowski and other partners. It serves institutional investors – including pension funds, insurance companies, endowments and family offices – with a range of end-to-end portfolio solutions, including investment advisory and implementation, fiduciary management and asset liability management.

SECOR had $13.8bn (£10.94bn) in assets under advisement and $21.5bn (£17bn) in assets under management as of 30 September last year.

Mercer Wealth president Michael Dempsey said: "SECOR's exceptional team is highly regarded in the industry for their extensive experience working with in-house investment teams and proven expertise in specialised investment implementation.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to welcome this talented group and to continue developing a comprehensive and agile suite of solutions designed for the distinct needs of institutional investors."

SECOR managing principal and chief investment officer Tony Kao added: "It is terrific that our colleagues will have the opportunity to advance their careers at Mercer and that our clients will benefit from access to Mercer's extensive global resources, valued insights and seasoned investment talent once the transaction is finalised.

"Having served as both an in-house chief investment officer and a partner to clients, I believe that Mercer is the ideal steward for our business's future."

SECOR's more than 40 colleagues in New York and London will join Mercer upon completion of the transaction.

This article originally appeared on Investment Week sister title Professional Pensions.