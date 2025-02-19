Inflationary pressures 'far from tamed' as CPI comes in higher than expected at 3%

UK inflation increased sharply in January, hitting 3%, its highest rate since March 2024, creating cause for concern about the UK’s macroeconomic outlook.
According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) came in 0.2 percentage points above the 2.8% figure forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Chief economist at the ONS, Grant Fitzner, said "the rise was driven by air fares not falling as much as we usually see at this time of year, partly impacted by the timing of flights over Christmas and New Year", making last month the weakest January dip since 2020. Bank of England slashes interest rates by 25bps to lowest level in 18 months Also driving this spike was an increase in the co...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes