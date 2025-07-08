Monzo fined £21m by FCA for failings in financial crime controls

Around 34,000 high-risk clients onboarded

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Monzo Bank has been fined over £21m by the Financial Conduct Authority for inadequacies in its anti-financial crime systems and controls between October 2018 and August 2020.

The neo-bank also repeatedly breached a requirement preventing it from opening accounts for high-risk customers between August 2020 and June 2022.  According to the financial watchdog, "Monzo's financial crime controls failed to keep pace with its customer and product growth", which expanded almost tenfold between 2018 and 2022, growing from 600,000 to nearly six million users during that time.  FCA set to cut red tape for investment firms in effort to streamline regulation "Monzo failed to design, implement and maintain adequate customer onboarding, customer risk assessment and tr...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser

Quilter Cheviot's renames Climate fund range as it adopts SDR label

More on Companies

Monzo fined £21m by FCA for failings in financial crime controls
Companies

Monzo fined £21m by FCA for failings in financial crime controls

Around 34,000 high-risk clients onboarded

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 08 July 2025 • 2 min read
Citi becomes minority investor in HANetf
Companies

Citi becomes minority investor in HANetf

Growing interest in European ETFs

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 03 July 2025 • 2 min read
AstraZeneca CEO mulls moving listing to the US – reports
Markets

AstraZeneca CEO mulls moving listing to the US – reports

Latest blow to LSE

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot