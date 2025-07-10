Jupiter Fund Management agrees to take over CCLA for £100m

In a stock exchange notice today (10 July), Jupiter's board has said the deal is expected to finalise before the end of 2025. The acquisition will be payable once the takeover is completed and will be funded entirely from Jupiter's existing balance sheet cash resources, with no new equity or debt to be issued. Jupiter rating upgraded to 'Buy' amid cost cutting and positive AUM CCLA manages over £15bn in assets under management. As part of the move, the firm's brand, investment teams and client engagement model will be preserved, to allow the same provision of services to their...