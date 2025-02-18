Three Aviva Investors funds have been red flagged due to their levels of underperformance in the past year.
In its latest Assessment of Value report, the firm placed a red rating on four share classes – share class 1, 2, 8 and 9 – belonging to the Aviva Investors Continental European Equity; Aviva Investors Higher Income Plus and Aviva Investors Multi-Asset Income funds. The firm pointed to several factors detracting from performance of Aviva Investors Continental European Equity including an overweight position and security selection in consumer staples, as well as an underweight position to financials. Aviva Investors boosts fixed income capabilities with co-head of global high yield hire...
