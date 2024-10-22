Investors flock to ISAs amid fears of Autumn Budget CGT hike

Rise in maxed out allowances

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

Investment platforms have reported significant rises in the number of clients either increasing their contributions to their ISAs, or maxing out their £20,000 annual allowances ahead of the Autumn Budget on 30 October.

Hargreaves Lansdown and AJ Bell told Investment Week there has been a marked increase in activity among their ISA clients. HL reported a 39.6% rise in the number of investors maxing out their Stocks & Shares ISAs in the current tax year compared to the previous one. Similarly, AJ Bell said that in September alone there had been a 47% increase in ISA subscriptions and the number of Bed and ISA transactions has doubled compared with September 2023. UK finances near 'breaking point' ahead of Budget with public borrowing £1.5bn higher than OBR forecasts Such a phenomenon has also be...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

AJ Bell's James Flintoft: Negativity on China has become excessive

Fidelity platform lifts investment restrictions on RIT Capital Partners

More on Platforms

Investors flock to ISAs amid fears of Autumn Budget CGT hike
Platforms

Investors flock to ISAs amid fears of Autumn Budget CGT hike

Rise in maxed out allowances

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 October 2024 • 3 min read
Fidelity clients rotate into growth assets on the back of rate cuts
Platforms

Fidelity clients rotate into growth assets on the back of rate cuts

Technology and EM

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 04 October 2024 • 2 min read
Saxo Bank launches 'user friendly' investment platform for UK investors
Platforms

Saxo Bank launches 'user friendly' investment platform for UK investors

Access to over 70,000 global instruments

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot