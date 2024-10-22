HSBC creates international wealth business in major restructuring

HSBC has created an international wealth and premier banking division as part of a sweeping restructure, which also includes the appointment of the bank's first female chief financial officer.
As part of a sweeping swathe of reforms spearheaded by the group's new CEO Georges Elhedery, HSBC will operate through four business divisions with clear lines of responsibility, one is which will be the international wealth and premier banking division. The business will bring together its premier banking-focussed businesses outside of Hong Kong and the UK, its global private bank, and wealth manufacturing businesses, asset management and insurance, the lender said in a stock exchange notice today (22 October). These changes are set to come into effect from 1 January 2025. HSBC w...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes