Bestinvest
Tilney-owned investor
Bestinvest is an investment company based in Mayfair, London providing ISAs, unit trusts, SIPPs and VCTs to investors.
The company serves 70,000 clients through its website, telephone-based investment advisers and face-to-face meetings. Clients' investments are typically in funds - unit trusts, OEICs and investment trusts - or bespoke discretionary funds.
It also offers investment advice, discretionary investment management and financial planning services to individuals and companies, charities and other financial institutions through the Tilney Group.
Bestinvest founder Spiers launches high-end investment service
EQ Investors, the boutique wealth manager led by Bestinvest founder John Spiers, has launched an investment service for high-net-worth individuals, companies and charities with over £750,000 to invest.
Tilney Bestinvest calls time on yen and euro hedges
Tilney Bestinvest has removed its currency euro and yen hedges in the belief that the macroeconomic factors driving weakness in the currencies have now subsided.
Female fund manager levels stuck at 7% mark - Tilney Bestinvest
The proportion of UK retail funds managed by women has stagnated over the past year, according a study by Tilney Bestinvest.
Tilney Bestinvest recruits ex-FSA boss Tiner
Tilney Bestinvest has strengthened its board with the appointment of former Financial Services Authority chief John Tiner and Betfair CEO Breon Corcoran as non-execs.
Saga Investment Services hires MD for financial planning push
Saga Investment Services, the recently launched financial planning business, has appointed Nicola Audhlam-Gardiner as managing director.
Former Signia director King joins Tilney Bestinvest
Former Signia Wealth director Martin King has joined Tilney Bestinvest to lead its investment management division.
Bestinvest founder Spiers hires six for new wealth launch
Bestinvest founder John Spiers has hired a six-strong team for the launch of a new investment service at his recently acquired wealth management business, EQ Investors.
Tilney Bestinvest's nine consistent top-performing funds
Tilney Bestinvest has named nine funds that have consistently earned its top fund rating over the past five years.
7IM owners consider sale of business
The partners of Seven Investment Management (7IM) are considering selling the business, according to reports.
In the dog house: Nine Aberdeen funds make Tilney Bestinvest 'dog list'
Nine Aberdeen funds have made Tilney Bestinvest's 'dog list' of underperforming funds, as the SWIP acquisition and a US underweight in its global funds dragged on performance.
Tilney Bestinvest launches Saga joint venture to target over-50s
Saga and Tilney Bestinvest are to launch a joint venture offering investment and financial planning services to the UK's over-50s.