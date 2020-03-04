Bestinvest

Tilney-owned investor‎

Bestinvest is an investment company based in Mayfair, London providing ISAs, unit trusts, SIPPs and VCTs to investors.

The company serves 70,000 clients through its website, telephone-based investment advisers and face-to-face meetings. Clients' investments are typically in funds - unit trusts, OEICs and investment trusts - or bespoke discretionary funds.

It also offers investment advice, discretionary investment management and financial planning services to individuals and companies, charities and other financial institutions through the Tilney Group.