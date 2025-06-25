Investment platform TILLIT closes down

TILLIT has notified its customers and employers of its decision to shut down.
The investment platform said the move comes after it failed to secure the level of funding needed to continue operating the business. According to a separate client email seen by Investment Week today (25 June), new accounts can no longer be set up with TILLIT, with the platform ceasing to exist from early September. Jupiter shuts EM ex China fund casting uncertainty over portfolio manager's future TILLIT will work alongside several key partners, including Seccl Custody and the Financial Conduct Authority, to ensure an orderly wind-down process "that avoids client harm and uph...
