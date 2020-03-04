capital gains tax
Graham Bentley: Do model portfolios or funds of funds deliver the better outcome?
Richard Philbin: A wealth manager's wishlist for our industry
The five political promises that investors cannot ignore
HMRC collects £136m in capital gains tax probes
HMRC investigations have yielded a record £136m in extra capital gains tax (CGT) collected from individuals and small businesses in the last year, according to an accountancy firm.
Ten tax predictions ahead of the Autumn Statement
Osborne's tax-free share plan could fall flat in Brussels
Chancellor George Osborne's proposed tax-free share plan is set to face fierce opposition from European politicians, despite strong support at home.
Tory peer Flight calls for capital gains tax cut
A Conservative peer has urged the coalition to cut capital gains tax (CGT), arguing it discourages savings and investment and damages growth.
HMRC releases 'most wanted' tax fugitive list
Photos of HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC)'s 'most wanted' tax evaders have been posted online to prompt the public to report them.
Finance Bill opens door to tax efficient property funds
The government has relaxed the tax rules on Property Authorised Investment Funds (PAIFs) and REITs in a move set to increase the number of these vehicles in the marketplace.
Gosling's Grouse: How smart are your clients?
How clever are your clients? I am not asking if they have degrees or MBAs, more how sophisticated are they in terms of their understanding of financial products? I am guessing the answer is generally: "not very sophisticated".
Buffett: The government has coddled me for too long
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has said the US government should immediately raise taxes on high earners to aid the economic recovery.
The ISAs have it: Finding income in investment trusts
F&C's Mike Woodward looks at how income-seeking investors can find a range of attractive ISA opportunities within the investment trust sector.
Top tips to minimise CGT liabilities
JLT's Martyn Scott outlines the planning opportunities you can use to reduce your client's Capital Gains Tax charges.
Chancellor'll be a fine thing
The new Chancellor George Osborne said his first budget was both ‘unavoidable' and an ‘emergency' and yet many of his policies had the look of being well thought out and planned.
Osborne confirms CGT hike; Public pension commission launched
Chancellor George Osborne warned yesterday tough action to cut the deficit is "unavoidable" to ensure Britain is not on the "road to ruin".
CGT: 17,000 say 'no' to Osborne's rise
More than 17,000 vicars, teachers and doctors have signed a petition urging Chancellor George Osborne to scrap plans to increase capital gains tax (CGT).
Over 65s could be exempt from CGT rise - papers
George Osborne is preparing to unveil a range of key-opt outs to CGT rises, including for Britons approaching retirement, as opposition grows against a blanket tax hike.
Government's rise in capital gains tax could prompt VCT resurgence
The expected rise in capital gains tax could attract investors towards venture capital trusts, experts say, because the vehicles are exempt from both capital gains and income tax.
Exploit the differential
CGT rise may harm ZDP resurgence
As coalition Government proposes a major rise in CGT, investment trust managers express concern for zeros
Emergency Budget: CGT to rise; No hike for IHT threshold; £6bn cuts
Capital gains tax (CGT) is set to rise on so called 'non-business' assets under the new coalition Government to help reduce income tax for low earners.