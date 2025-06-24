Investment Week was pleased to celebrate the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2025 at a special 30th anniversary ceremony in London on 19 June.
A flagship event for the investment industry for three decades, we were pleased to bring the industry together again to share memories of the past 30 years and honour the achievements of this year's finalists and winners. This year's awards ceremony at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel was hosted by TV presenter Vernon Kay. Our awards shortlists were constructed using data over a three-year period to 31 January 2025 provided by our partner, Morningstar. The award winners were decided by a panel of more than 80 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge...
