London Stock Exchange
WisdomTree launches battery ETF
TER of 0.4%
Ninety One IPO set to proceed with £2bn valuation
Formerly Investec Asset Management
UBS AM introduces China A-shares ETF
Listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
Cybersecurity and cannabis ETFs launched by former LGIM team
First launches from Rize ETF
First Trust launches low volatility value ETF
Tracks the Value Line Dividend index
JPMAM debuts fixed income multi-factor ETF in Europe
TER of 0.35%
IA and AFME back alternative reduced LSE trading hours
Consultation closes 31 January
IW's 25th anniversary: A 25-year rollercoaster ride
A tale of transformation from a Brewer Street start-up to a long-lasting media business
Government action needed to halt UK equity market decline
Companies say regulation should be rolled back
Waverton's Frikkee: Spotting the blips and buying the dips
Keeping faith with the brands staying afloat
WisdomTree reduces fees on S&P China 500 ETF
Reduction to 55bps
Tabula IM launches European cash bond ETF
Offers exposure to iTraxx Europe
Burford Capital confirms dismissal of US class action
Announces management changes for ‘future global growth’
LSE launches consultation on changing trading hours
Measures proposed to improve work-life balance
LGIM and Foxberry to launch sustainable US equity ETF
$550m raised in advance of launch
WisdomTree enters crypto with Bitcoin ETP
Opening investor exposure to digital assets
BMO GAM to close European ETF business
Effective date 21 January 2020
Breaking the system: The steps needed to improve our work-life balance
Cutting trading hours and talking about mental health is a good start
Labour warns it will delist companies not tackling climate change
McDonnell to 'rewrite the rules' of business
IPO activity to remain subdued in Q4 amid 'sea change' on US tech listings 'bubble'
Global public offerings fall to three-year low in first nine months of 2019
M&G completes Prudential demerger
New shares admitted to London Stock Exchange
Company accused of plagiarising investment firm literature and accounts
Uses AIM company's stock ticker
Church House rings the changes on UK Managed Growth fund
New plans announced ahead of name change