Departing BoE rate setter Tenreyro warns against further hikes

In her final speech as an MPC member yesterday (29 June), Tenreyro argued further hikes in an economy undergoing an external energy price shock could be "counterproductive".

Tenreyro, who has sat on the MPC as an external member since 2017, will be replaced by economist Megan Greene on 5 July.

She is one of two members of the MPC to consistently vote against interest rate hikes, and defended her decision to vote against the recent 50bps hike due to "what the latest data implied about the medium term".

While Tenreyro noted the "unexpected strength in recent inflation and wage growth data", she argued both are likely to fall over the second half of the year, as the continued reversal of the energy and other cost-push shocks sets in.

She also cited the effects of the numerous rate hikes over the last year have not fully begun to push down inflation, and with "a sharp increase in interest rates at longer horizons", this is likely to bring inflation down soon.

"Overall, I therefore judged that the tightening already in the pipeline would be sufficient to bring inflation back to, and most likely below, the target," the MPC member said.

Tenreyro also pushed back against the idea the BoE could have reacted better to the inflation shock from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Modelling what the central bank could have done if it had been able to perfectly predict the events, she noted that even if the bank had raised rates to 9.5% in 2021, inflation would have still come to over 9% following the invasion due to energy prices skyrocketing.

While this drastic hike in interest rates would have theoretically brought inflation down quicker, with inflation forecast to return to 2% at the start of 2024, unemployment would have risen by four percentage points, and deflation would have begun in 2025.