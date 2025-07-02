Future of Schroder BSC Social Impact under threat as trust unveils strategic review

Schroder BSC Social Impact trust (SBSI) has unveiled a full review into the future of the strategy after failing to reach greater scale and struggling with an “entrenched discount to NAV”.
In a stock exchange notice today (2 July), the SBSI board said it is considering all options for the future of the trust with help from its advisers. It noted that all strategic options to "enhance the value for the company's shareholders" are being considered, including a potential orderly realisation of the portfolio assets via a managed wind-down process. Schroder BSC Social Impact plans investment policy revamp to adopt SDR label The board added it will consult on whether investors may wish to retain some exposure to the mandate and/or assets; as well as consider all methods to...
