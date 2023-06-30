In a time of rapid change you build an investment strategy around what stays the same

However, when everything seems to be in motion it can be best to stop and ask what is not changing. As Jeff Bezos put it, when he was asked what is going to change in the next ten years: "I almost never get the question ‘What is not going to change in the next ten years?' And I submit to you that… you can build a business strategy around the things that are stable in time."

Bezos gives a simple example to illustrate this; it is impossible customers will be coming to him in ten years and asking for higher prices and slower delivery times.

So while specific products or technologies may always be in flux, Amazon's service proposition is not, and it is around this that the company can build a strategy. The same can be said to be true for investing.

While inflation, interest rates, currency values and economic growth expectations are constantly changing, some things are not, such as ageing populations, the need for technological advancement and the environmental transition. By focusing on what does not change, investors can worry less about what does.

Opportunities in times of change

Take the healthcare sector as an example: populations are ageing and some are becoming unhealthy. In the US, 41% of the population are obese, which is believed to cost the country almost $150bn per year.

The scale of this problem presents an opportunity for those who can offer solutions; according to the OECD, for every US dollar invested in tackling obesity, up to $5.60 will be returned in economic benefits.

Companies that successfully develop product pipelines to address long-term structural problems such as obesity are well-placed to enjoy consistent growth over the next decade regardless of the economic backdrop.

Another tailwind that is set to continue for the next several decades is the environmental transition. With the need to cut emissions by 45% worldwide by 2030 in order to keep global warming below 1.5°C, there are a number of opportunities that are presenting themselves in carbon-intensive industries.

For example, the building and construction sector accounted for 37% of energy and process-related CO2 emissions in 2021, which will need to change if companies want to avoid falling foul of green regulation. Therefore, companies that can provide solutions to help the construction industry decarbonise are well-placed to post consistent growth in the next decade and beyond.

A final sector that is underpinned by many long-term tailwinds is technology. At first glance, it might appear strange to focus on what does not change here: surely technology is always changing?

However, it is this constant change that presents a tailwind in and of itself, as companies endlessly need to upgrade their software and systems. The pandemic accelerated this tailwind, as it highlighted the shortcomings of existing infrastructure at both leaders and laggards alike.

Where there is technological change there is (often) a need for expert advice and this has greatly increased the importance of software consultants, with this global market being forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12% between now and 2030.

Furthermore, while the look and feel of technology seems to be changing all the time, its foundations remain the same: silicon semiconductor chips. This industry is currently worth $573bn and is forecast to more than double to $1.38trn in 2029. If one finds the right semiconductor company to invest in, then they could see consistent returns regardless of macroeconomic uncertainty.

The importance of quality

However, we should be clear here that investors are putting their money into companies, not trends. For example, the investor that invested in Air France in 1985 would have correctly predicted that air travel would grow tremendously in the long-term, but yet they still would have lost money (the Air France share price is lower today than it was in 1985).

If you want to sail the world, it is helpful to have the wind in your sails, but without a sturdy ship and a competent crew you are not going to get very far.

In other words, what is important here is picking a company that has a unique and sustainable competitive advantage such that it can profitably benefit from the favourable backdrop. The risk of investing in a growing theme without a quality company is that, like Air France, one simply watches the tailwind blow right past.

Alistair Wittet is portfolio manager of the Comgest Growth Europe fund