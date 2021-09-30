Robeco launches SDG-focused engagement fund

Michiel Plakman is the lead portfolio manager on the fund

The partnership will continue for the six months following the launch of the fund, with UBS Global Wealth Management initiating funding this month, with an investment target of $1.5bn.

The fund has a high conviction strategy with an objective to motivate invested companies to improve their fulfilment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through active engagement.

It offers investors long term capital growth with the integration of ESG considerations and is benchmarked against the MSCI All Country World index.

Michiel Plakman is the lead portfolio manager on the fund, supported by Daniela da Costa, Peter van der Werf, Giacomo Moroni and Jan Anton van Zanten and Robeco's fundamental equities, emerging markets equities, active ownership and sustainable investment research teams.

Reto Eisenhut-Quinter, head of wholesale Robeco Switzerland, said: "Robeco's strong track record in sustainability engagement perfectly fits the aim of this fund which is to drive clear and measurable improvements in a company's contribution to the SDG's while achieving attractive investment returns for our clients."

This launch marks the second SDG-focused equities fund for Robeco, following RobecoSAM Global SDG Equities in 2018