Robeco goes on sustainable themes investment teams hiring spree

Boner, who is based in Zurich, has joined Robeco from Woodman Asset Management and was previously senior portfolio manager at Swisscanto.

Pieter Busscher has been promoted to lead portfolio manager of the RobecoSAM Smart Mobility strategy, having served as deputy on the strategy since its launch in 2018 and is also the lead manager of the RobecoSAM Smart Materials Strategy.

Robeco has also hired Michael Studer, who will join as a senior equity analyst with a focus on technology and as the deputy manager of the Smart Energy strategy, from Acoro AM.

Whittaker returns to Robeco to lead sustainable investment research

Mark van der Kroft, CIO fundamental and quant equity at Robeco, said: "Our trends and thematic investment offering has seen strong growth, and our dedication, ambition and commitment allows us to attract the best world-class professionals.

"The capability is now stronger than ever before and we will keep adding investment professionals to further strengthen our teams in order to help achieving our clients' financial and sustainability goals."

Robeco also announced the appointments of analysts Mutlu Gundogan, Sanaa Hakim, Clément Chamboulive, Alyssa Cornuz, Simone Pozzi, and Diego Salvador Barrero.

Gundogan has been named senior analyst and joins from ABN AMRO - ODDO BHF, and will focus on the materials sector, while Hakim has been hired as a senior equity analyst, focusing on energy efficiency and renewables, having worked at Independent Franchise Partners and, before that, Capital Group.

Former Baillie Gifford analyst who joins from 2Xideas, Chamboulive, will start as a senior analyst focusing on the technology sector and its role in the electrification of the transport system.

Robeco said that Cornuz has been appointed from Credit Suisse as an equity analyst for the RobecoSAM Sustainable Healthy Living Equities strategy.

Both Pozzi and Salvador Barrero have been hired as equity analysts, specialising in industrial automation and process technologies, and energy distribution and renewables respectively.

"With Roman and the seven analysts joining, we are sending a strong signal to our clients and the market that Robeco Switzerland is the center for sustainable thematic asset management, which can attract top-tier professionals," added David Hrdina, chair of the executive committee at Robeco Switzerland.

"We made an important step in further bolstering the investment engine in Zurich. But this step was not the last one."