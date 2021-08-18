ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Lloyd
clock 18 August 2021 • 1 min read
Register now for Women in Investment Career Booster webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Investment Week is pleased to host the second in our new series of Career Booster webinars linked to our Women in Investment Awards, in association with HSBC Asset Management, focusing on helping women progress and thrive in different careers within the sector.

Our next webinar will take place at 11am on Wednesday 8 September. You can register here

This webinar would be of interest to women who are in the early stages or want to build on their career in sales and distribution in the investment sector, or individuals looking to break into this area. 

This discussion would also be of interest to male and female managers of sales and distribution teams, who would like to do more to support women in their teams and encourage diverse talent. 

Our panel of senior women will share the secrets of their success building a career in sales and distribution. They will highlight the opportunities for women in this area and offer some practical advice on how to tackle some of the roadblocks women may face. 

They will also suggest key questions for the audience to ask firms in the sector and discuss how senior sales and distribution managers can help attract and develop female talent within an inclusive environment. 

Our first webinar in the Career Booster webinar series was held on Thursday 15 July and focused on progressing in a career as a fund manager. You can watch the webinar on demand here

Our panellists for the sales and distribution Career Booster webinar are: 

 
 

Selina Tyler, Head of UK Wholesale, Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Smera Ashraf, Head of Group and IFA Distribution, UK, HSBC Asset Management

Honor Solomon, Head of Retail, EMEA, LGIM

 

08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
