Register now for Women in Investment Career Booster webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

This webinar would be of interest to women who are in the early stages or want to build on their career in sales and distribution in the investment sector, or individuals looking to break into this area.

This discussion would also be of interest to male and female managers of sales and distribution teams, who would like to do more to support women in their teams and encourage diverse talent.

Our panel of senior women will share the secrets of their success building a career in sales and distribution. They will highlight the opportunities for women in this area and offer some practical advice on how to tackle some of the roadblocks women may face.

They will also suggest key questions for the audience to ask firms in the sector and discuss how senior sales and distribution managers can help attract and develop female talent within an inclusive environment.

Our panellists for the sales and distribution Career Booster webinar are: