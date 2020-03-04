Lombard Odier Investment Managers
The Big Question: What tools do central banks have at their disposal during the next recession?
The policies and programmes that could protect a worldwide plunge
How 'pervasive uncertainty' is impacting the outlook for European assets
The European Central Bank (ECB) has been much more dovish this year as macroeconomic conditions in the eurozone have quickly deteriorated.
Lombard Odier launches onshore version of sustainable long/short fund
Offshore version launched in April
What are the new tail risks in EM countries?
Need to be discerning
Industry Voice: Emerging market debt - an opportunity requiring specialist skills
Many emerging market economies have strengthened, putting them on firmer footing for future growth. We believe valuations remain attractive but this asset class needs careful handling: investors should look for a quality-focused approach with risk mitigation...
Lombard Odier profits rise amid 'diminished' political risks
'Net new money flows were positive'
Asian financial crisis: What lessons have been learned 20 years on?
In the years prior to 1997, the countries known as the Asian tigers (Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand) experienced extraordinary economic performance along with macroeconomic stability.
Lombard Odier IM's global CIO to retire after five years at firm
Will step down at the end of 2017
Lombard Odier IM hires Nomura strategist for senior role
Joined in June
Should investors fear EMD risks?
Risk scenarios vary from country to country
Lombard Odier IM launches responsible equities fund
Management fee of 0.60%
Lombard Odier appoints head of European third-party distribution
Spent 30 years at UBS AM
Which countries will drive EMD performance in 2017?
Changing growth model
Big Question: How are you positioned as we head into a global inflationary environment (part III)?
In the third part of a special Big Question, fund managers reveal their outlooks for global inflation and how this is impacting their portfolios.
T. Rowe Price adds trio to UK intermediary team
Two joining from Neptune
Update: Lombard Odier IM launches global climate bond fund
In partnership with green bond specialist
Amundi's UK distribution head Devlin exits for Lombard Odier
Been at Amundi since 2013
A new paradigm: Fund managers give their outlooks for a 'challenging' 2017
From tackling 'Trump-enomics' and a rise in inflation, to ditching bond proxies and anticipating further political uncertainty, managers from Investment Week's November Funds to Watch conference share their views on how they are adjusting their strategies...
What are the big sustainable investment themes for next year and beyond? (Part I)
As 2017 approaches, sustainable investment is high on the agenda for many fund managers and experts. Here, they reveal which areas will make headlines and how they will gain exposure to them within their portfolios.
Lombard Odier recruits head of Independent Asset Managers UK
New service launching next year
The investment case for EMs versus developed markets
A legacy of ultra-low interest rates, high government debt, and subdued economic growth in developed markets is that investment returns from all major asset classes are low and likely to remain so for some time.
Lombard Odier hires eight-strong team for 'niche' UK small-cap offering
Team joining hedge fund strategies platform
Lombard Odier appoints six to London office in hiring spree
Building out its presence in the UK