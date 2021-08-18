ADVERTISEMENT

Investment Week unveils finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021

Awards ceremony on 18 November

Katrina Lloyd
clock 18 August 2021 • 6 min read

Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the 23rd Investment Company of the Year Awards in association with the AIC, which has a proud history of rewarding excellence in closed-ended fund management.

The awards highlight outstanding managers in this important part of the market, who have delivered consistently strong performance for investors across a variety of sectors and the judges believe can continue to perform well in the future. 

Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on 18 November in London.  

The shortlists for the awards are constructed using scores provided by the AIC, using Morningstar data.  

Investment companies need a three-year track record to 30 June 2021 to be included in the main award categories but may be shortlisted in the Best New Issue category (covering the 24-month period to 30 June 2021).  

Within each sector, companies have their cumulative fair NAV returns calculated over three discrete periods in sterling terms. Returns over the 12 months to 30 June 2021 are given a 40% weighting, the 12 months to 30 June 2020 are given a 30% weighting, while the 12 months to 30 June 2019 accounts for 20% of the overall score. The final 10% weight is given to the full cumulative NAV return over the three years to 30 June 2021.  

These scores are added to give a single score out of 100, the highest of which will be shortlisted for consideration within the various awards sectors.  

The shortlist for the Best New Issue category will be announced after the judging day.  

Shortlisted companies and their boards will be contacted by Investment Week and asked to submit a questionnaire, which will then be used in the qualitative judging stage.   

Winners are then chosen by our judging panel after heated debate during our judging sessions, where qualitative factors will also be considered.  

The judging panel for the awards includes some of the UK's leading researchers and investors in investment companies.  

The judging panel will also decide this year's winner of the Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry. 

This award will be presented in tribute to Jackie to an individual who has gone above and beyond their job role to make a significant contribution to the investment company sector during their career.   

The judges will consider areas including: a track record of exceptional performance or service to the industry; dedication and enthusiasm for promoting the investment company sector and increasing investor engagement; as well as creating opportunities for others to succeed in the industry through mentoring, volunteering or educational initiatives.  

Investment Week is also accepting nominations for this year's Investment Company of the Year Rising Star Award.

The Rising Star Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry and the skills they can bring to the sector.  

This accolade is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in a role directly connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues.

Nominees can work in a range of roles connected to investment trusts and VCTs including fund management, product selection, research, investor relations, marketing or distribution.  

Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors including: passion for the investment trust/VCT sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote investment trusts/VCTs more widely.  

To make a nomination, contact [email protected] by 30 September 2021 providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 200 words explaining why they should win this award this year. Please note, nominees must have a job role connected to investment trusts/VCTs. 

 To view this year's judging panel and for more information on the awards, click here.  

ICYA Finalists 2021

UK All Companies

Artemis Alpha 
Baillie Gifford UK Growth 
Henderson Opportunities 
JPMorgan Mid Cap 
Mercantile 
Schroder UK Mid Cap 

UK Income 

British & American 
Diverse Income Trust 
Dunedin Income Growth 
Finsbury Growth & Income 
Invesco Select UK Equity 
Law Debenture Corporation 
Murray Income Trust 
Shires Income 

UK Smaller Companies

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust 
Gresham House Strategic
JPMorgan Smaller Companies 
Miton UK Microcap 
Odyssean Investment Trust 
Oryx International Growth 
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap 

Asia Pacific

Aberdeen New Dawn 
Pacific Horizon 
Schroder Asian Total Return 
Schroder AsiaPacific 

Europe

Baillie Gifford European Growth 
BlackRock Greater Europe 
Fidelity European Trust 
Henderson European Focus Trust 
Henderson EuroTrust 

Global

Alliance Trust 
Brunner 
Lindsell Train 
Martin Currie Global Portfolio 
Mid Wynd International 
Monks 
Scottish Mortgage 

Overseas Income 

Aberdeen Asian Income 
Invesco Asia 
Invesco Select Global Equity Income
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income 
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income 
Scottish American 

Overseas Smaller Companies

Edinburgh Worldwide 
Fidelity Asian Values 
Herald 
Montanaro European Smaller 
North Atlantic Smaller Cos 
TR European Growth 

Emerging Markets

Aberdeen Emerging Markets
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund 
Gulf Investment Fund 
JPMorgan Emerging Markets 
Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income 
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT)

Single Country

Aberdeen New India 
Baillie Gifford US Growth 
Canadian General Investments 
Fidelity China Special Situations
Fidelity Japan 
JPMorgan American 
JPMorgan China Growth & Income 
JPMorgan Russian Securities 
Vietnam Enterprise 
Weiss Korea Opportunity 

Flexible

BMO Managed Portfolio Growth 
Caledonia Investments 
Miton Global Opportunities 
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust 
RIT Capital Partners 
UIL 

Private Equity & Growth Capital

Apax Global Alpha 
HarbourVest Global Priv Equity 
HgCapital Trust 
ICG Enterprise Trust 
NB Private Equity Partners 
Oakley Capital Investments 

Debt 

Axiom European Financial Debt 
Henderson Diversified Income 
Honeycomb Investment Trust
Invesco Bond Income Plus 
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income 
VPC Specialty Lending Investments 

Property 

Impact Healthcare REIT
LXI REIT 
Supermarket Income REIT 
Tritax Big Box REIT
Urban Logistics REIT 
Warehouse REIT 

Biotech and Healthcare

BB Healthcare 
Biotech Growth 
Polar Capital Global Healthcare 
Worldwide Healthcare 

Commodities and Natural Resources

Baker Steel Resources Ord
BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord
CQS Natural Resources G&I Ord
Geiger Counter Ord

Specialist

Allianz Technology Trust 
Augmentum Fintech 
Polar Capital Global Financials
Polar Capital Technology 

Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure 
BBGI Global Infrastructure 
Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure 
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure 

Renewable energy infrastructure

Bluefield Solar Income 
Gore Street Energy Storage 
Greencoat UK Wind
Premier Miton Global Renewables 
Renewables Infrastructure 

Environmental

Impax Environmental Markets 
Jupiter Green 
Menhaden Resource Efficiency 

VCT Generalist

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust 
British Smaller Companies VCT2 
Crown Place VCT 
Mobeus Income & Growth VCT
Northern 2 VCT 
Octopus Titan VCT 
Pembroke VCT 

VCT Specialist

Edge Performance VCT 
Seneca Growth Capital VCT
Ventus VCT 2 

VCT AIM Quoted

Amati AIM VCT 
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 
New Century AIM VCT 
Octopus AIM VCT 2
Unicorn AIM VCT 

Best New Issue

To be announced

Group of the Year

Aberdeen Standard Investments
Baillie Gifford
Fidelity International
Invesco
J.P.Morgan Asset Management
Janus Henderson Investors
Premier Miton Investors
Rising Star of the Year Award
To be announced on the night

Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

To be announced on the night

