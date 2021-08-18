Investment Week unveils finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021

The awards highlight outstanding managers in this important part of the market, who have delivered consistently strong performance for investors across a variety of sectors and the judges believe can continue to perform well in the future.

Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on 18 November in London.

The shortlists for the awards are constructed using scores provided by the AIC, using Morningstar data.

Investment companies need a three-year track record to 30 June 2021 to be included in the main award categories but may be shortlisted in the Best New Issue category (covering the 24-month period to 30 June 2021).

Within each sector, companies have their cumulative fair NAV returns calculated over three discrete periods in sterling terms. Returns over the 12 months to 30 June 2021 are given a 40% weighting, the 12 months to 30 June 2020 are given a 30% weighting, while the 12 months to 30 June 2019 accounts for 20% of the overall score. The final 10% weight is given to the full cumulative NAV return over the three years to 30 June 2021.

These scores are added to give a single score out of 100, the highest of which will be shortlisted for consideration within the various awards sectors.

The shortlist for the Best New Issue category will be announced after the judging day.

Shortlisted companies and their boards will be contacted by Investment Week and asked to submit a questionnaire, which will then be used in the qualitative judging stage.

Winners are then chosen by our judging panel after heated debate during our judging sessions, where qualitative factors will also be considered.

The judging panel for the awards includes some of the UK's leading researchers and investors in investment companies.

The judging panel will also decide this year's winner of the Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry.

This award will be presented in tribute to Jackie to an individual who has gone above and beyond their job role to make a significant contribution to the investment company sector during their career.

The judges will consider areas including: a track record of exceptional performance or service to the industry; dedication and enthusiasm for promoting the investment company sector and increasing investor engagement; as well as creating opportunities for others to succeed in the industry through mentoring, volunteering or educational initiatives.

Investment Week is also accepting nominations for this year's Investment Company of the Year Rising Star Award.

The Rising Star Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry and the skills they can bring to the sector.

This accolade is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in a role directly connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues.

Nominees can work in a range of roles connected to investment trusts and VCTs including fund management, product selection, research, investor relations, marketing or distribution.

Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors including: passion for the investment trust/VCT sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote investment trusts/VCTs more widely.

To make a nomination, contact [email protected] by 30 September 2021 providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 200 words explaining why they should win this award this year. Please note, nominees must have a job role connected to investment trusts/VCTs.

To view this year's judging panel and for more information on the awards, click here.

ICYA Finalists 2021

UK All Companies

Artemis Alpha

Baillie Gifford UK Growth

Henderson Opportunities

JPMorgan Mid Cap

Mercantile

Schroder UK Mid Cap

UK Income

British & American

Diverse Income Trust

Dunedin Income Growth

Finsbury Growth & Income

Invesco Select UK Equity

Law Debenture Corporation

Murray Income Trust

Shires Income

UK Smaller Companies

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

Gresham House Strategic

JPMorgan Smaller Companies

Miton UK Microcap

Odyssean Investment Trust

Oryx International Growth

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

Asia Pacific

Aberdeen New Dawn

Pacific Horizon

Schroder Asian Total Return

Schroder AsiaPacific

Europe

Baillie Gifford European Growth

BlackRock Greater Europe

Fidelity European Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson EuroTrust

Global

Alliance Trust

Brunner

Lindsell Train

Martin Currie Global Portfolio

Mid Wynd International

Monks

Scottish Mortgage

Overseas Income

Aberdeen Asian Income

Invesco Asia

Invesco Select Global Equity Income

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

Scottish American

Overseas Smaller Companies

Edinburgh Worldwide

Fidelity Asian Values

Herald

Montanaro European Smaller

North Atlantic Smaller Cos

TR European Growth

Emerging Markets

Aberdeen Emerging Markets

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund

Gulf Investment Fund

JPMorgan Emerging Markets

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT)

Single Country

Aberdeen New India

Baillie Gifford US Growth

Canadian General Investments

Fidelity China Special Situations

Fidelity Japan

JPMorgan American

JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan Russian Securities

Vietnam Enterprise

Weiss Korea Opportunity

Flexible

BMO Managed Portfolio Growth

Caledonia Investments

Miton Global Opportunities

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust

RIT Capital Partners

UIL

Private Equity & Growth Capital

Apax Global Alpha

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity

HgCapital Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust

NB Private Equity Partners

Oakley Capital Investments

Debt

Axiom European Financial Debt

Henderson Diversified Income

Honeycomb Investment Trust

Invesco Bond Income Plus

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

VPC Specialty Lending Investments

Property

Impact Healthcare REIT

LXI REIT

Supermarket Income REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT

Urban Logistics REIT

Warehouse REIT

Biotech and Healthcare

BB Healthcare

Biotech Growth

Polar Capital Global Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare

Commodities and Natural Resources

Baker Steel Resources Ord

BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord

CQS Natural Resources G&I Ord

Geiger Counter Ord

Specialist

Allianz Technology Trust

Augmentum Fintech

Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Technology

Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Renewable energy infrastructure

Bluefield Solar Income

Gore Street Energy Storage

Greencoat UK Wind

Premier Miton Global Renewables

Renewables Infrastructure

Environmental

Impax Environmental Markets

Jupiter Green

Menhaden Resource Efficiency

VCT Generalist

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

British Smaller Companies VCT2

Crown Place VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT

Northern 2 VCT

Octopus Titan VCT

Pembroke VCT

VCT Specialist

Edge Performance VCT

Seneca Growth Capital VCT

Ventus VCT 2

VCT AIM Quoted

Amati AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

New Century AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT 2

Unicorn AIM VCT

Best New Issue

To be announced

Group of the Year

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Baillie Gifford

Fidelity International

Invesco

J.P.Morgan Asset Management

Janus Henderson Investors

Premier Miton Investors

Rising Star of the Year Award

To be announced on the night

Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

To be announced on the night