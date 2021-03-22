State Street boosts alternatives business with new regional segment head in EMEA

George-O'Reilly will also focus on hedge funds and private markets in the EMEA region

State Street has appointed Vincent Georgel-O'Reilly to lead its alternatives business in EMEA.

In his new role as regional segment head for alternatives in EMEA, Georgel-O'Reilly, who has spent 14 years at State Street, will cover hedge funds and private markets and will be responsible for advancing the investment services strategic direction, product structuring, sales and operations in EMEA.

He will report to global head of alternatives Paul Fleming and chief executive of EMEA Joerg Ambrosius, working closely with both to ensure strategies are coordinated at a global level, "while also tailored to the local market in EMEA to meet clients' needs and bring market-leading solutions to clients".

Georgel-O'Reillyhas held senior positions at State Street, including global head of the financial institutions group, global head of strategic initiatives, chief operations officer for the EMEA sales team and international head of the mergers and acquisitions group.

Fleming said: "Vincent is an excellent leader who has a deep understanding of the market and our business, and brings with him an impressive track record of delivering results across various asset classes.

"He is strongly positioned to lead our alternatives business in EMEA, and work together with clients to be a true value-added partner as they look to expand into new markets, asset types and attract different investors."

Prior to joining State Street, O'Reilly worked at Aéroport de Paris Management, Rothschild Nomura JV and AXA IM.