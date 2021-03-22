PE trust discounts narrow as investors capture valuation opportunity

Just three of the 15 trusts in the AIC Private Equity sector are currently trading at premiums to NAV

London-listed private equity trusts have seen long-standing discounts to net asset value (NAV) begin to narrow in recent weeks, aided by positive analyst comments and the publication of strong results from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Managers of private equity investment trusts have faced "frustrating" discounts for some time, but the gap is expected to narrow further as companies continue to publish data for the three months to 31 December.

Just three of the 15 trusts in the AIC Private Equity sector are currently trading at premiums to NAV, with 3i Group's 29.3% premium to NAV of £931m skewing the sector average to a premium of 10.4% as of 17 March.

Head of intermediary communications at the Association of Investment Companies Nick Britton said the average discount of private equity investment companies, excluding 3i, "has narrowed substantially since March last year", when it briefly hit a level of 51%.

"Since the beginning of 2021 it has narrowed further from 18% to 13%, with positive analyst coverage and encouraging results supporting this trend," he explained.

"Private equity has also attracted investors' interest for its exposure to a broad range of opportunities in sectors such as tech and healthcare."

In a 10 March note, analysts from Stifel wrote that with reporting seasons to 31 December being published throughout the month "private equity sector NAVs may well surprise on the upside".

"When combined with the relatively large discount many of the funds are trading on, this makes the sector look attractive," the analysts wrote.

"The private equity reporting season will get underway in the next few weeks and we think the 2020 returns could be remarkably good considering the business shutdowns and recessionary background."

'Frustrating' discounts

Commenting on the longstanding discounts in the AIC Private Equity Sector, manager of HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HPVE) Richard Hickman explained it is "a natural outcome of the way valuations are done" with the company's valuation currently based on Q3 underlying holdings.

The trust is currently trading on a stubborn 13.1% discount to NAV of £2.3bn, having delivered a share price and NAV total return of 63.7% and 10.7% respectively over one year.

"We would expect, given where public markets moved in Q4, a significant increase in NAV," Hickman told Investment Week. "On that basis, the discount on which the shares are trading looks pretty attractive."

Reflecting on the sector discounts "that have prevailed for several years", he said the theme had been "frustrating", adding that "there seems to be a built-in expectation in the listed PE sector that we just should be on a discount".

"There is a baked-in perception and it could be a bit of a hangover from the Global Financial Crisis," Hickman said. "We actually IPOed just before the GFC, so we went through that experience with a strong balance sheet and a large credit line.

"But almost the whole sector attracted a discount from that point, which is yet to fully close."

The AIC's Britton added: "Caution should be used in interpreting discounts of private equity investment companies, as they will be based on valuations that are updated less frequently, so the most up-to-date figures may not reflect recent market movements."